The Walt Disney Company took an 11.4 percent share of all U.S. TV usage, according to the May 2024 edition of Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge.

Nielsen’s cross-platform view of total TV consumption saw YouTube in second place with a 9.7 percent share, with NBCUniversal at 9 percent, Paramount at 8.8 percent and Warner Bros. Discovery at 8.1 percent. FOX Corporation saw its share rise from 6.1 percent in April to 6.4 percent last month, boosted in part by Tubi (which is up to 1.8 percent share of usage), plus gains at FOX News. The Roku Channel also saw a gain, rising to a 1.5 percent share.

Overall viewing was down slightly in May compared to April. As such most media companies were flat (Paramount, Warner/Discovery, Netflix, Scripps, Weigel) or lost share slightly (Disney, Amazon, A&E, Hallmark, AMC).