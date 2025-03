This year’s Super Bowl coverage across FOX and Tubi secured a record-breaking 127.7 million viewers, with TV viewing on February 9 topping 110 billion minutes, second only to the milestone reached on the day of the marquee sporting event in 2024.

Overall, streaming secured a 43.5 percent share of watching time, a new record, 0.9 share points up on January. Broadcast was at 21.2 percent and cable at 23.2 percent for a total 44.4 percent share of viewing last month.

YouTube scaled up its share of viewing, rising by 2.5 percent to 11.6 percent. Netflix is not too far behind at 8.2 percent. The platform also had the most-streamed program of February with The Night Agent at 6 billion viewing minutes.

Bluey on Disney+ was the second most-watched program, with 4.2 billion minutes. The platform had a 4.8 percent viewing share, followed by Prime Video’s 3.5 percent, The Roku Channel’s 2.1 percent and Tubi’s 2 percent. Rounding out the top ten are Peacock at 1.5 percent, Paramount at 1.3 percent, Max at 1.2 percent and Pluto TV at 1 percent.