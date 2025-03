ADVERTISEMENT

Pan-Asian streaming platform Viu has expanded its lineup of originals and is gearing up to open the call for proposals under its co-investment project with KOCCA.

The new lineup of original series for the service includes Korea’s My Youth, starring Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee and slated to premiere in the second half of this year, and the rom-com My Girlfriend is the Man! The platform has also slated the Thai murder mystery Maya and the Hong Kong travel show Diverse Macau. Q2 for Viu also sees the arrival of the Chinese drama The Immortal Ascension and local series from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Given the consistent demand for Korean dramas on Viu, the platform clinched a memorandum of understanding with KOCCA last August to jointly invest in projects. A call for proposals begins in Q2 for scripted and non-scripted fare.