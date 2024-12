ADVERTISEMENT

Beginning today (December 2), users of Viu Philippines can access a range of additional shows from GMA Network on a catch-up basis.

The growing list of GMA titles available to watch for free on Viu in the Philippines include Magkaagaw (Broken Faith), Las Hermanas, Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat (All or Nothing), The Better Woman, Inagaw Na Bituin (Written in the Stars), The Gift, Bihag (The Silent Thief), Bilangin Ang Bituin Sa Langit (Stars of Hope), To Have and To Hold and Bubble Gang.

The new additions mark an expansion of the partnership between the Filipino broadcaster and the local streaming giant. GMA Network titles already available on Viu in the Philippines include I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, Legal Wives and Return to Paradise.