The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) has aligned with BBC Studios and pan-Asian streamer Viu on an initiative to boost the visibility of Korean content globally.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed at BCWW this week at a ceremony with Hyun-rae Jo, the president of KOCCA; Ryan Shiotani, senior VP for content at BBC Studios Asia; and Lofai Lo, the COO of Viu. As part of the alliance, KOCCA, BBC Studios and Viu will cooperate on the production and promotion of high-quality Korean content worldwide. The initiative kicked off with a private global strategy session for domestic production companies at BCWW in which Shiotani shared BBC Studios’ global strategy and the importance of factual programming in the region, and Derek Wong, Viu’s head of original production, discussed successful co-productions.

Shiotani said: “BBC Studios is delighted to partner with KOCCA to bring factual K-content to audiences across Asia and beyond via our network of linear and streaming channels. South Korea is a dynamic creative industry, and we know there are lots of brilliant Korean stories waiting to be told to a wider audience. Our new collaboration with KOCCA to develop, co-produce and distribute Korean documentaries will contribute to the future of the global broadcast and video content industry.”

Lo added, “K-content is one of the core content offerings on the Viu platform. We are very pleased to further strengthen our long-standing relationship with the Korean entertainment industry through our collaboration with KOCCA and to provide our viewers with high-quality Korean programs. This agreement goes beyond mere business cooperation; it represents a long-term partnership aimed at leading the future of the global broadcasting content industry.”

Jo noted: “The collaboration with BBC Studios and Viu will be a significant turning point in expanding the global reach of K-content. We hope that by combining the expertise and resources of each organization, K-content will solidify its stature not just in Korea but globally.”