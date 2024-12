ADVERTISEMENT

British TV exports fell slightly in 2023-24, according to the latest edition of the Pact survey, slipping by 2 percent to £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion).

Per the association’s survey of more than 20 distributors, the U.K. export market, while down, is still 27 percent higher than it was in 2020/21. The TV Exports Report also indicates continued demand from the U.S., which accounts for 33 percent of U.K. TV exports, rising by 13 percent to reach a new high of £593 million ($752.6 million). In total, North America accounts for 41 percent of U.K. TV exports.

U.K. TV exports were also up to the Netherlands, with a 25 percent gain to £35 million, and South Africa (20 percent to £27 million). There were 8 percent increases in exports to Germany and the Nordics for new highs of £118 million and £104 million, respectively. France, Italy and Spain, meanwhile, saw “significant” decreases, Pact reports, with France falling out of the top five markets for U.K. TV exports for the first time. Australia, the second biggest market for U.K. TV exports, was up 4 percent to £160 million.

Business to China and Japan also saw decreases, the report notes, dropping 25 percent. Trade to Mexico, however, was up 113 percent.

Co-production sales dropped by 28 percent to £120 million, largely due to a slowdown in U.S. activity, notably on the premium drama front,. Finished program sales, while still the biggest contributor, fell by 8 percent to £1.02 billion. International productions recorded a 29 percent gain to £325 million, now accounting for 18 percent of TV exports.

Scripted continues to hold the biggest share of U.K. TV exports but was down to 43 percent from 49 percent, while entertainment gained by 6 percent to reach a 27 percent share.