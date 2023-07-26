ITV & Pact Agree to “Pivotal” Terms of Trade Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

ITV and Pact have set out a new terms of trade deal fit for the streaming era.

Under the new terms, producers continue to own the underlying IP to their ideas, while benefiting from a more favorable net position, streamlined processes and enhanced tariffs, particularly for independent producers new to ITV.

The new terms will also help maximize exposure for producers’ programs by giving ITV the flexibility to improve the availability and discoverability of programs across ITV1 and ITVX—in all the ways viewers expect, including premiering on ITVX without the need to negotiate rights separately, show by show.

ITV will now have a more flexible, platform-agnostic rights framework to help supercharge its streaming strategy. It will allow ITV to enhance ITVX with flexible windowing, improved series stacking and increased box set availability, delivering all previous series of a title on ITVX and allowing viewers to catch up from the beginning in its entirety before a new series starts.

The new terms apply to programs with an intended broadcast on ITV1.

Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: “At ITV, viewers are at the heart of everything we do and so we are delighted to have reached a new agreement with Pact. The new deal will help supercharge ITVX, ensuring that audiences can watch more of the brilliant British content they love, whenever and wherever they want. It will also ensure that ITV continues to play its crucial role as a public-service broadcaster supporting the U.K.’s thriving independent production community.”

Pact’s director of legal and business affairs, Max Rumney, said: “The new deal with ITV shows that the terms of trade are still effective for both broadcasters and indies 20 years on from their introduction in 2003. This agreement contains enhanced tariffs and allows indies to benefit from an enhanced share of international revenue at the same time as helping ITV to support their public service remit, providing audiences with quality British content.”