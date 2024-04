ADVERTISEMENT

VICE Media Group has unveiled the newly formed VICE Studios Group, comprised of Pulse Films, UnTypical, VICE Studios LatAm, VICE Studios Canada, a news documentary unit and its distribution catalog.

VICE Studios Group will be led by newly elevated Co-Presidents Jamie Hall in London and Danny Gabai in Los Angeles. Hall, who has been with Pulse Films since 2018, was most recently COO of scripted content, based in the company’s London offices. Gabai was previously chief content officer at VICE Studios, where he played an instrumental part in building the production company from the ground up to encompass VICE’s feature film, scripted and documentary productions.

The new production group will develop, finance and produce multi-genre, “cutting-edge” content.

Pulse Films will continue to produce long- and short-form content covering commercials and music videos, scripted film and television series and music documentaries. UnTypical is the new name for the production company formerly known as VICE Studios. VICE Studios Canada is a production entity based in Canada, focused on factual format series servicing broadcasters such as VICE TV and Bell Media’s Crave. VICE Studios LatAm is dedicated to highlighting Latin American and LatinX stories, specializing in documentary series and other non-scripted formats. The long-form news documentary team will produce premium, current affairs documentaries and nonfiction series.

Bruce Dixon, CEO, VICE Media Group said: “Leveraging the strengths across our production companies under the VICE brand creates a powerful offering for producers and talent who create content that pushes the boundaries of traditional film and television. Jamie and Danny are the right leaders to drive the Studios’ business forward and lead our incredibly talented teams.”

Gabai and Hall commented, “The creation of VICE Studios Group positions us for growth, offering unique opportunities to talent and sparking collaborations whilst still remaining true to each company’s strengths and content legacies. We have over 20 productions currently filming, or in the edit, across scripted, nonfiction, news, branded and music docs, giving us a robust pipeline and plenty to be excited about.”