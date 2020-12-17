VICE Media Group & SBS Australia Renew Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

VICE Media Group has extended its partnership with the Australian broadcaster SBS, with a renewed content deal for its SBS Viceland TV channel as well as SBS digital platforms.

The agreement includes more than 1,000 hours of VICE Media Group content available to Australians through SBS. Viewers will have continued access to more than 600 hours of programming, including VICE TV documentary features and series, as well as content from the new VICE World News strand and original productions from VICE Studios.

Titles for the upcoming premiere on SBS Viceland include from Vice TV the third season of Dark Side of the Ring, franchise spinoff Dark Side of the ’90s, While the Rest of Us Die and the third season of Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia. From VICE World News there’s Wet Markets Exposed, Fringe Nation and Mayor from David Osit. Also to be available are VICE Studios’ new upcoming three-part production for Channel 5, Jack the Ripper: Hidden Victims (w/t).

Kate Ward, president of VICE Studios, said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our landmark partnership with SBS in Australia. In SBS, we have a partner who shares our deep commitment to storytelling through premium programming that resonates with this powerful generation of young people. This multi-year commitment is testament to the strength and depth of VICE’s creative programming across factual, lifestyle, documentary, investigative journalism and current affairs which, alongside the world-renowned VICE brand, attracts and retains youth audiences in Australia.”

Peter Andrews, head of network programming at SBS, said: “SBS Viceland plays a special role in our network celebrating diversity, exposing people to new cultures and ideas, and helping us all to better understand the world around us. We’re excited to be continuing to offer Australians compelling, boundary-pushing stories, spanning culture and current affairs, through our content partnership with Vice, and are looking forward to bringing local audiences an impressive line-up of new and exclusive Vice programming.”