Tiger Aspect Appoints Head of Comedy

David Simpson, executive producer of Man Like Mobeen, has been named as Tiger Aspect’s new head of comedy.

Simpson, who has been with Tiger Aspect since 2015, will oversee all comedy production for the indie in his new role. His remit will include taking the lead on creative vision and working closely with talent, agents, writers, buyers and producers. He will report to Peter Salmon, Banijay UK executive chairman, and CEO Lucinda Hicks. Simpson takes up the new post with immediate effect.

Working across Tiger Aspect’s comedy slate over the last five years, in addition to Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three), Simpson’s credits include the BAFTA-nominated The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk (BBC Two) and Danny & Mick (CBBC).

Salmon said: “David is an award-winning talent who has cut his teeth working with some of the best new people in the business. We know the world needs to laugh right now and there is a huge opportunity to build on Tiger’s reputation for world-class comedy and to find the next big names from all corners of the U.K. David is a talent spotter extraordinaire and absolutely the man to take Tiger comedy to the next level.”

Simpson added: “Tiger Aspect has such a rich history in comedy. The forthcoming Happy Birthday Mr Bean on ITV and the recent Vicar of Dibley In Lockdown shorts for the BBC are a wonderful reminder of some of the hit shows Tiger has produced. Next year we have a raft of series in production, including series four of Man Like Mobeen, the next series of Hitmen for Sky, Lazy Susan for BBC Three and several further series still to be announced. It’s a hugely exciting time for Tiger Comedy and I can’t wait to get started working on the Tiger hits of the future.”