Lucy Bedford Promoted at Tiger Aspect

Lucy Bedford has been elevated to take over leadership at Tiger Aspect as managing director.

Bedford has been serving as head of drama since 2019. Her credits include The Good Karma Hospital, Domina and the upcoming Three Little Birds. She has also executive produced co-productions such as the recent Litvinenko.

She joined Tiger Aspect as an executive producer in 2014. Prior to joining Tiger Aspect, Bedford was an executive producer at Ecosse Films, executive producing three seasons of the hit BBC show Mistresses. She also spent ten years in the comedy and drama department at Granada Television.

Bedford’s first appointment in the role is Gabriel Silver, who she has named as creative director for drama. Working closely with writers and talent to further build the drama pipeline, Silver will help steer the overall strategic direction of Tiger’s drama slate while working as an executive producer on specific projects.

Silver was previously director of commissioning for drama at Sky Studios.

Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay UK, said, “Lucy is an exceptional creative leader who has brought great clarity and purpose to the Tiger Aspect development slate. And with Three Little Birds and the second series of Domina soon to deliver, she’s responsible for major shows with phenomenal creative ambition.

“I’m so excited that she’ll be taking the reins of the business, and with David Simpson’s burgeoning comedy slate (Deep Fake Neighbour Wars, the rebirth of Bad Education, the return of Man Like Mobeen) and the addition of Gabriel Silver as creative director, together they will be a formidable editorial leadership team.

“Helen Wright and Zoe Brown remain in their senior roles driving the business forward operationally and commercially. There are exciting times ahead.”

Bedford added, “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Gabriel to Tiger. His exceptional taste, deep relationships and finely tuned creativity will be invaluable as we continue to expand our scripted offering in the U.K. and international market. With him, David, Zoe and Helen alongside, I am full of excitement about the next chapter of my own journey at Tiger telling stories that resonate, entertain and inspire while leading a team with an unswerving commitment to putting talent at the heart of all we do.”

Silver said, “I’m delighted to be joining Lucy and the entire Tiger Aspect and Banijay team at a moment of renewed creative ambition at this stellar scripted label. After several years in commissioning, I can’t wait to work directly with the brilliant writers and creative talent from our enviable drama community.”