Simon’s Cat & Beacon Music Team for Lo-Fi Film

Banijay UK’s Simon’s Cat and Beacon Music, part of Banijay Brands, have partnered to release a lo-fi film with original music and bespoke animation.

The production is now available on the official Simon’s Cat YouTube channel. It features over 40 minutes of gentle Simon’s Cat animation against the backdrop of original music, LoFi Lab, consisting of ten tracks specially commissioned for Banijay’s music library platform, Beacon Music.

Simon’s Cat was created by illustrator, animator and director Simon Tofield, and was first seen on YouTube in 2008. The brand is now a major global success, with over 3 billion online views and 21 million fans across TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X.

“We are always looking to new, innovate ways we can engage with our loyal audience, and demand for LoFi content is extremely high,” Tofield said. “The charming and mellow animation, which is synonymous with Simon’s Cat, is a great fit for this genre, and the beautiful music, from our colleagues at Beacon Music, is the perfect accompaniment.”