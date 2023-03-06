Electric Robin Names Head of Television

ADVERTISEMENT

The Banijay UK label Electric Robin has appointed Vinny Basra as head of television, while Chris Jones has been promoted to creative director.

In the newly created role of head of television, Basra will be responsible for furthering Electric Robin’s recent successes with original IP across non-branded, targeting expansion of the label’s portfolio while building on recent successes in original IP for broadcast. Basra will work closely with the head of partnerships, Adam Kaczmarski, as well as have a focus on traditional commissions.

Jones brings 24 years of production experience into new and existing IP for Electric Robin’s slate, having most recently served as head of branded entertainment. He will now lead the creative ideas for broadcasters, streamers and brands.

Electric Robin managing directors, Ross Brandon and Kevin Batchelor, said:

“Both of these new appointments are really exciting for Electric Robin. Chris brings a creative mind that melds both innovation and strategy, and Vinny approaches his work with a point of view that enhances our way of making programs. We want to build on our low-cost, high-quality program making, giving Chris and Vinny the ideal tools needed for success.”

Basra added: “I’m thrilled to join Electric Robin; they’re brimming with creative energy with an impressive track record of delivering exceptional content. As a senior member of the team from an ethnically diverse background, I’m excited to be part of a company that values diversity and inclusivity, and I look forward to contributing to their continued success.”

Jones said: “Eight years ago, I joined Electric Robin to make innovative, visually arresting content that would tell compelling stories. We’ve done just that with some of the biggest global brands, streamers and U.K. broadcasters. I’m excited for this new position and look forward to creating more belters with the team—bring on 2023 and beyond.”