Nicely Starts Principal Photography on Mysteries of the Heart

Nicely Entertainment has commenced production on its first Arizona-based original movie production, Mysteries of the Heart, for Pure Flix.

Mysteries of the Heart is directed by actor, director and screenwriter Brittany Goodwin (If You’re Gone, The Wedding Arrangement, Cream of the Crop) from a screenplay by Ansley Gordon (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). The movie stars Gordon (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Momlenialls, The Single’s Guidebook), Bret Green (Jane the Virgin, Ratched, The Inspectors) and Karen Abercrombie (War Room).

The story centers on Abby Brooks (Gordon), a true-crime podcaster struggling to come to terms with the loss of her baby and subsequent divorce. Moving back to her hometown, she quickly gets wrapped up in a mystery surrounding the untimely death of her eccentric neighbor. Following the clues left behind for her, Abby goes on a journey of faith, reconnection, and adventure as she works with her childhood crush, Matt (Green), a local cop who has secretly had feelings for Abby for years, to solve the layered mystery.

“2023 is off to a fantastic start as we produce our first movie in Arizona and for Pure Flix, whose mission is to stream positive and uplifting movies and TV shows,” commented Nicely’s CEO, Vanessa Shapiro. “Mysteries of the Heart needed a quaint Americana town backdrop, and Prescott is a perfect fit. We are thrilled to be working with Pure Flix and extending our footprint into the mystery genre.”

“We’re so pleased and blessed to have the opportunity to work with Nicely Entertainment exclusively on the premiere release of Mysteries of the Heart,” said Jim Schubert, VP of content acquisitions and licensing for Pure Flix. “We’re always searching for new quality faith-based movies that inspire our members, and there is a hunger for this kind of entertainment. Our community of members enjoys all types of genres and storylines, so it’s exciting to expand our mystery offerings.”