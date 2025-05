The fifth edition of the TV Movies Screenings Festival features a mix of heartwarming holiday features, thrillers and dramas. Visit TVMoviesScreeningsFestival.com to screen clips of these offerings. Clicking on each title will take you directly to the trailer.

Leading Artist View Entertainment’s slate, A Chrismystery centers on a young, widowed police deputy who feels trapped in her hometown—until the town’s Christmas decorations are stolen and she must solve the mystery. “Veteran Christmas movie queen Jen Lilley stars as the young widow,” says Scott J. Jones, president of Artist View Entertainment. Six Days in Evergreen will appeal to fans of films like A Star Is Born, Jones says, calling it a “fast-paced adventure of a popstar’s fight to get her creative and personal life back on track.” With a cast that includes Bruce Davison and Lucas Bryant, 25 Miles to Normal is a family drama delivering “comedy mixed with touching moments,” Jones says. A Murder Between Friends stars Joan Collins in a thriller billed as a love letter to classic whodunits. Jones also highlights The Legend of Van Dorn, a period piece inspired by a true story, and the drama The Ghost Trap.