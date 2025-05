ADVERTISEMENT

FuboTV has sealed an agreement to bring games from the European League of Football (ELF) to its Fubo Sports FAST channel.

Beginning with the 2025 season on May 17, one live ELF game will be carried on the channel every Sunday. Fubo Sports will also carry five playoff games. Additional ELF content will be available on-demand to Fubo subscribers, including game highlights, weekly shoulder programming and archive matches.

“Fans are increasingly turning to ad-supported platforms to watch sports, from well-known leagues to emerging properties,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios at Fubo. “In partnering with the European League of Football, Fubo Sports audiences can watch the classic game of American football with an exciting twist live each week. We can’t wait to bring the action to U.S. fans all season long.”

“We are very excited to expand our footprint in North America together with our new partner Fubo Sports,” said Zeljko Karajica, CEO of the ELF. “This is the next big step to increase awareness and distribution for the European League of Football.”