ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment has wrapped production on Christmas at Fields Ranch, its first Christmas romance film of the year.

Starring Anna Marie Dobbins (Looking for Doctor Love), Marc Herrmann (Love on the Reef) and Jennifer Taylor (Two and a Half Men), the movie follows Daisy, a New York real estate broker who inherits a ranch from her late grandfather just before Christmas. When she visits the estate, she is torn between keeping the property and selling it to a high-profile client to please her boss. As she falls in love with the ranch and reunites with an old crush, she must decide between her career and her heart before the holiday season ends.

Christmas at Fields Ranch is an original screenplay by Herrmann, with story contributions by Dobbins. It is produced by Nicely Entertainment, Hyperborea Films and LaSalle Productions.

Chad Verdi Jr. and Paul Luba are producing, with Vanessa Shapiro, Scott Kirkpatrick, Dave Hickey, Dobbins, Herrmann and Anthony Gudas serving as executive producers. Glenn Ciano is directing. Production recently wrapped.

Shapiro, Nicely Entertainment’s CEO and founder, said, “We’re thrilled to announce that production has wrapped on Nicely’s latest Christmas romance of 2025! We cannot wait to share Christmas at Fields Ranch with our global clients in Q2 of this year, and we’re excited to be in collaboration with Hyperborea Films and LaSalle Productions on this fun and entertaining project.”