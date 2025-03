ADVERTISEMENT

Rakuten TV is making its Enterprise Services business, which aids companies in their efforts to launch FAST channels, available to telco operators.

The initiative, announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), comes just four months since the launch of the Rakuten TV Enterprise Services segment at MIPCOM.

“For 15 years, Rakuten TV has been at the forefront of streaming, building a scalable and comprehensive platform to offer the best entertainment experience to our users,” said Cédric Dufour, CEO and president of Rakuten TV. “Now, via Rakuten TV Enterprise Services, we are leveraging our expertise to offer content partners a suite of high-quality, cost-effective solutions to easily launch and monetize their FAST channels and video-centric apps and, starting today, empower telcos to expand their content offer across the FAST market ensuring them access to high-quality content, greater reach and more monetization opportunities. We have been already working with major telcos across Europe to provide them TVOD and AVOD options, and we are now ready to offer them an easy access to FAST market, which data shows being the most rapidly growing segment of entertainment landscape.”

Rakuten TV Enterprise Services includes access to a content library of over 18,000 TVOD titles, 100 FAST channels and 10,000 AVOD properties; monetization tools by way of a CTV inventory sales team and solutions for launching FAST channels and OTT video apps.