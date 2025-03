ADVERTISEMENT

OGM UNIVERSE has tapped GoQuest Media alum Mikaela Pérez as sales director for Latin America, the U.S. and Iberia.

Pérez, who was born in Venezuela, began her career in tourism marketing and international relations before transitioning into project management between Venezuela and Turkey. She entered the media industry in 2017 when she joined Kanal D International.

In 2021, Pérez joins GoQuest Media, where she oversaw Latin America, Spain and the U.S. Hispanic markets. She specialized in content distribution, licensing and production.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mikaela to OGM UNIVERSE,” said Ekin Koyuncu Karaman, director of global distribution and partnerships. “Her deep understanding of international markets and proven expertise in content distribution will be instrumental in strengthening our presence in these key regions.”