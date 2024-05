ADVERTISEMENT

Disney, FOX Corporation and Warner Bros. Discovery have unveiled the branding and logo of their upcoming new sports streamer: Venu Sports.

“We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV eco-system can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place,” said Pete Distad, CEO of the new venture. “As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games.”

The service is expected to launch in the fall, bringing together the companies’ sports networks and certain DTC services. It is pending regulatory approval.