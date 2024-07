ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA has sealed 11-year media rights deals with Prime Video, NBCUniversal and The Walt Disney Company, beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Prime Video has landed the exclusive streaming rights for 66 regular-season NBA games beginning in 2025, including the Emirates NBA cup and the NBA Playoffs, as well as regular and postseason WNBA games beginning in 2026. The deal also includes exclusive coverage of every game of the postseason SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, first- and second-round playoff games, and Conference Finals in six of the 11 years of the deal. Prime Video will distribute the games in the U.S. and internationally, with an expanded package in certain markets, among them Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the U.K and Ireland. The international deal excludes China, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. Rights in Canada begin in the 2026-27 season. Prime Video Channels also becomes the strategic partner and third-party global channels store destination for NBA League Pass, the NBA’s subscription service, in the U.S. and internationally.

“The digital opportunities with Amazon align perfectly with the global interest in the NBA,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “And Prime Video’s massive subscriber base will dramatically expand our ability to reach our fans in new and innovative ways.”

“NBA and WNBA basketball will serve as yet another cornerstone of the robust sports business our Prime Video team has built in just the last six years,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “When combined with our original films and shows; partner streaming services; licensed content; and rent or buy titles—our sports offering is a major driver of Prime Video’s evolution into a genuine one-stop shop for everything our customers want in video.”

Jay Marine, global head of sports at Prime Video, added: “Over the past few years, we have worked hard to bring the very best of sports to Prime Video and to continue to innovate on the viewing experience. We’re thrilled to now add the NBA to our growing sports lineup, including the NFL, UEFA Champions League, NASCAR, NHL, WNBA, NWSL, Wimbledon and more.”

The NBC has renewed its alliance with NBCUniversal, bringing coverage to NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Sky Sports and Telemundo. The deal covers 100 national games per season for NBC and Peacock, 50 Peacock-exclusive national regular-season and postseason NBA games, including national Monday night games and doubleheaders and six Conference Finals. WNBA coverage includes more than 40 regular season and first-round playoff games each season across USA Network, Peacock and NBC and three finals. The package also encompasses the NBA All-Star Game.

Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCU Media Group, noted: “With a unique presentation plan across NBCUniversal platforms during the regular season and postseason, as well as the midseason tentpole All-Star Game and events of All-Star Saturday, we have a strong slate that will help supercharge our overall content strategy across the portfolio.”

“The return of NBA basketball to the NBC Sports family comes with enormous benefits and excitement for our fans,” said Silver. “And through its multiple platforms—especially NBC and Peacock—and its expansive resources, NBCUniversal promises to build on the deep tradition and history of the NBA on NBC.”

The deal with The Walt Disney Company keeps ESPN as the primary media rights partner of the NBA and the WNBA, as well as the exclusive home of the NBA Finals. It will deliver a package of NBA Playoffs and regular-season matches, including the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series. The deal also covers five WNBA finals. ESPN’s package of NBA and WNBA live events and programming, including the championship events, will be available on its upcoming direct-to-consumer platform, set to launch in the fall of 2025. Disney+ internationally will also receive a package of NBA and WNBA games.

Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN, said, “As the media landscape continues to evolve, this forward-thinking agreement represents a significant and bold step in our mission to serve sports fans, anytime, anywhere, including opportunities to successfully navigate the global digital transition. Through a premium collection of regular- and post-season game rights, culminating with the NBA Finals and WNBA Finals, plus studio and original content initiatives, we look forward to building upon our legacy of innovation with the NBA and continuing to play an important role in the extraordinary growth trajectory of the WNBA.”

Silver added, “Disney and ESPN have been part and parcel of the growth and coverage of the NBA over the past 22 years. And we are eager to build on this terrific partnership, which is one of the league’s most extensive and longest-standing relationships.”