ADVERTISEMENT

The new Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle from Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery is available in the U.S. with both ad-supported and ad-free plans.

The bundle is available for $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads, a discount of up to 38 percent compared with the price of the services purchased separately.

The bundle offers such brands as ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros. and many more. The three libraries feature franchises like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Disney’s Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars and Toy Story and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Batman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. In addition, subscribers can access upcoming premieres such as Only Murders in the Building season four on Hulu (August 27), Agatha All Along on Disney+ (September 18) and The Penguin on Max (September).