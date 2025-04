ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max is officially live in Australia, serving as the new streaming home of HBO, Warner Bros., Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Discovery and more.

Max is bringing access to season two of the hit series The Last of Us on April 14. Premium HBO originals available to stream from today include The White Lotus, Euphoria, House of the Dragon, Succession and The Penguin, as well as Max originals And Just Like That… and The Pitt. Upcoming premieres over the coming months include brand-new HBO and Max originals such as Duster, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and IT: Welcome to Derry.

Max is available via three plans: Basic With Ads, Standard and Premium.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The launch of Max in Australia continues our exciting global expansion. While the Max brand may be new to Australians, the programming engines at the heart of it—including HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros., Harry Potter, the DC Universe—are already loved by audiences here. Now, for the first time, these brands come together alongside additional premium content from WBD’s portfolio, to offer a distinct streaming proposition for local fans.”

James Gibbons, president of AsiaPac at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “From the world’s most talked about series, iconic franchises and hit blockbuster movies to compelling factual programming, reality favorites and kids’ content, Max offers thousands of hours of premium entertainment in one new streaming home. With three different pricing plans, broad device capability and several distribution partners for maximum reach, our deep vault of content has never been more accessible for Australians.”