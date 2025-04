ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC has released its Annual Plan for 2025/26, promising to continue its “ambitious program of transformation.”

The plan outlines how the pubcaster will provide value for audiences, drive growth in the creative economy and support democracy. “We will remain focused on delivering on our three key roles this year—pursuing truth with no agenda, backing the best homegrown storytelling and bringing people together,” the corporation said.

In its discussions with the government on the next BBC charter, the pubcaster said it will be looking to safeguard its independence with “sufficient, reliable funding” that will allow it to “respond to a changing media market and audience needs.”

An “aggressive” savings program, including voluntary redundancies, has created a “smaller, leaner workforce,” the organization noted. Its budget is down £1 billion a year in real terms compared to 15 years ago.

Priorities for the year include improving personalization on the iPlayer and creating “more seamless journeys between the platform and BBC digital services.” Boosting the news output on iPlayer is also a priority, as is expanding BBC News on TikTok and Instagram. “We will also explore how to make the most of AI for audiences and our teams and help lead the debate on how the responsible use of AI can support human creativity and growth in the creative industries, while protecting the intellectual property of creators.”

Despite strong gains at BBC Commercial, “we face an unprecedented content funding challenge as global co-productions reduce across the sector,” the annual plan noted.

BBC Chairman Samir Shah said: “The BBC’s role has never been more important, both here in the U.K. and around the world, to deliver trusted, impartial news in a world of disinformation; develop and promote the most compelling homegrown content; and be the place where people come together for unforgettable shared moments. The BBC Board fully endorses this plan, as we plot the long-term future of this marvelous organization and deliver for audiences for generations to come.”

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “We are focused on our mission to deliver value for all, through our journalism, our storytelling and our unique ability to bring people together. The U.K.’s creative industry continues to change rapidly, as does the world around us. This plan sets out how the BBC continues to evolve for audiences, both on and off air, but also how we will support and invest in the wider industry.”