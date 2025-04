ADVERTISEMENT

Plex has launched its new mobile app, which features a redesigned navigation that includes the expanded use of artwork, centralized media libraries in a dedicated tab and a dedicated Watchlist spot.

The expanded use of artwork throughout the app provides greater depth to movie and show detail pages, cast and crew profiles and to users’ personal profile pages. Title artwork for movies and shows has also been added.

Media libraries have been centralized into a dedicated tab, and users have the option to favorite libraries and easily access power-user features.

Watchlist has been given its own dedicated spot in the top navigation for faster, easier access.

Other updates include a variety of reorganizing features, such as streamlining the user menu, where users can quickly access their personalized details, including their profiles, watch history, friends and streaming services.