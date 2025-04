ADVERTISEMENT

Actor, director and producer Robin Wright is set to receive the Crystal Nymph Award during the closing ceremony of this year’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Awarded in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the distinction honors an individual from the television world for their exceptional career and lasting impact on the industry. The festival’s Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony, taking place on June 17 at the Grimaldi Forum.

Laurent Puons, general director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, stated: “Robin Wright is a remarkable actress whose talent, elegance, and artistic commitment have deeply impacted the history of television and cinema. We are proud to present her with the Crystal Nymph Award in recognition of her exceptional career and her enduring influence on the audiovisual industry.”

Wright commented: “It’s truly a privilege to be recognized with the Crystal Nymph Award. I’ve had the chance to live an incredible career in television, and I am deeply honored to receive this distinction. I’m really looking forward to coming to Monte-Carlo in June to share this moment with those who, like me, love and respect the work we do.”

Cécile Menoni, executive director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, added: “For decades, Robin Wright has captivated audiences with the power and precision of her performances. Her commitment as a director and producer also demonstrates her desire to push the boundaries of audiovisual creation. Awarding her the Crystal Nymph this year is a natural choice, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Monte-Carlo to celebrate her extraordinary career.”