DAZN has clinched the rights to broadcast every game of the United Football League’s (UFL) 2025 season.

Founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, RedBird Capital Partners and Fox, the UFL began play in 2024 following the merger of two other spring leagues, the United States Football League (USFL) and the XFL. The deal was secured by the UFL’s media rights partner, IMG.

Through DAZN, UFL will be available in over 200 markets, across multiple internet-enabled devices and distribution channels.

Wendy Bass, executive VP of business operations and administration, said: “The United Football League is proud to join DAZN’s world-class lineup of sports offerings. This league is focused on expanding the global footprint of American football, and DAZN is the perfect partner to help us reach that goal.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN’s dedicated audience of sports fans already enjoys a wide range of American Football content on our platform. Our partnership with the United Football League is an exciting extension of this portfolio and will support the growth of this sport’s reach worldwide. DAZN is committed to creating the ultimate destination for sports entertainment, and offering the United Football League’s 2025 season to fans for free aligns with this ambition.”