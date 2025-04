ADVERTISEMENT

At ZDF Studios, Linette Zaulich has taken on the role of head of B2C in addition to her current role as Director Unscripted.

As head of B2C, she will oversee the development and management of direct offers to end consumers through licensing to platforms such as streaming services, FAST channels or digital marketplaces, without the company itself acting as the organizer of its own offers.

“Given our extensive catalog of programs, direct-to-consumer formats such as VOD and FAST represent an increasingly attractive international business with multiple growth prospects,” said Dr. Markus Schäfer, president and CEO of ZDF Studios. “The rapidly growing scope of our activities in the now ‘traditional’ licensing of program packages for the development of channel offerings on VOD platforms, as well as our collaboration with existing and new partners in the FAST sector, requires a centralized, cross-genre management of all tasks. We are very pleased to have found the right expert for this role in Linette Zaulich.”

Zaulich commented, “I feel honored to be entrusted with this new position in this exciting phase of change and to actively drive forward our B2C business. For me, ZDF Studios is one of the few companies that not only recognizes change but also boldly shapes the future.”