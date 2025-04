ADVERTISEMENT

Bell Media has appointed Snapchat Canada alum Matt McGowan to the newly created position of senior VP of business solutions.

In this new role, McGowan will oversee the strategy and execution of advertising sales and partnerships at Bella Media. He brings almost three decades of experience in the global media and technology industries to the role.

Most recently, McGowan served as managing director and general manager for Snap Inc. in Canada. He led all Canadian employees and spearheaded the overall market strategy and execution, driving significant audience expansion and top-line revenue growth.

Prior to that, McGowan was the president of the advanced marketing automation platform Adestra. He also previously served as head of advertising strategy for Google.

“Matt is a focused, forward-thinking leader with a proven ability to cultivate a high-performing team culture and drive business results,” said Sean Cohan, president of Bell Media. “I look forward to collaborating with Matt as Bell Media continues to transform from leading Canadian broadcaster to digital media and content leader with global impact while prioritizing our broad Canadian audience and our valued partners.”