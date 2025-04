ADVERTISEMENT

The Connected TV Festival, running from April 29 to May 1, will feature a keynote from Ross Appleton, VP, general manager for the U.K. at Tubi. You can register here for free.

The CTV Festival is the latest addition to World Screen’s portfolio of virtual summits. This free event, running from April 29 to May 1, will feature panels and keynotes with executives from across the content business as we take a deep dive into producing for and selling to AVOD platforms, tapping into funding from brands to get shows off the ground and managing franchises across multiple touchpoints. You can see sponsorship opportunities here.

Based in London, Appleton is responsible for leading the commercial and content strategy as well as managing day-to-day operations for Tubiʼs growing presence in the U.K. Prior to Tubi, Appleton had a 12-year career at ITV, most recently as director of operations for streaming.