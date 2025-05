ADVERTISEMENT

The 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, running from June 13 to 17, is set to host the French premiere of the Morris Chestnut-led Watson and honor American actor Jaz Sinclair (Gen V, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) with the Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent.

Watson, produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, is set to make its debut after the opening ceremony at Grimaldi Forum Monaco on June 13. Starring Morris Chestnut (The Best Man, Reasonable Doubt), the series takes place six months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders, but his old life—and Moriarty—aren’t done with him yet.

In addition to Chestnut, the series stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark, Ritchie Coster, Ing Schlingmann and Rochelle Aytes. The series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Chestnut, Sallie Patrick, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz.

“We’re extremely pleased to present the French premiere of Watson and very much look forward to welcoming the series’ star, Morris Chestnut, and executive producer/showrunner Craig Sweeny to Monaco,” said Cécile Menoni, executive director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. “This standout drama from CBS Studios will be a fantastic production to kick off our 64th edition.”

Also during the festival, Jaz Sinclair will receive the Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent, which honors the exceptional talent of an emerging and promising actor and the international recognition of their work. She made her feature film debut in 20th Century Fox’s Paper Towns and has gone on to star in When The Bough Breaks opposite Regina Hall and Chestnut and Please Baby Please. On TV, she appeared in all three seasons of the Netflix anthology Easy, as well as in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Currently, she stars in Prime Video’s The Boys spin-off Gen V. In addition, she is a musician and puts out music under the artist name Jasimi.

Previous winners of the award include Théo Christine in 2022, Julia de Nunez in 2023 and Simone Ashley in 2024.

“Our festival always seeks to recognize emerging talent, and we’re delighted to present the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent Award this year to Jaz Sinclair,” Menoni said.