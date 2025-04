ADVERTISEMENT

At the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, taking place from June 13 to 17, Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light has been selected to chair the fiction jury, and Légion d’Honneur recipient Mireille Dumas has been tapped to chair the news and documentary jury.

Light began her career on stage before gaining public recognition for her role as Karen Wolek on One Life to Live, for which she received two consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards. She received international recognition as Angela Bower in Who’s the Boss?, which aired from 1984 to 1992. Throughout her career, she has starred in a variety of series, including Ugly Betty, Transparent and The Politician, and films, such as The Menu and Out of My Mind.

Dumas is a French journalist, director and producer who is known for her humanistic approach. As the creator and host of programs that have shaped the French audiovisual landscape, including Bas les masques and Vie privée, vie publique, she has become a leading figure in documentary filmmaking and investigative reporting.

This marks the first time in the festival’s history that two women will lead the juries.

“We are honored to welcome two exceptional figures as jury presidents this year,” said Cécile Menoni, executive director of the festival. “Their talent, dedication and unique perspective on audiovisual creation will undoubtedly enrich this edition of the festival. They embody the excellence and innovation that drive our industry, and we look forward to celebrating the very best of international television with them.”