The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, taking place June 14 to 18, will award Morgan Freeman with the Crystal Nymph.

The award will be given in recognition of the outstanding television career of the world-renowned actor. The television festival itself is set to open with a world premiere screening of The Gray House, executive produced by Freeman and more.

The Honorary Golden Nymph, awarded to a renowned professional for his or her extraordinary contribution to the entertainment industry, will be presented to the French actor and director Olivier Marchal (36 quai des Orfèvres, Ne le dis à personne, Braquo) at the closing ceremony on June 18.

After Théo Christine in 2022 and Julia de Nunez last year, British actress Simone Ashley will receive the Golden Nymph for most promising talent, an award that honors the exceptional talent of an emerging and promising actor and the international recognition of their work.

The 2024 official selection of the Golden Nymph Competition, which rewards the best in international television production, includes 18 programs from 12 countries in the fiction and news and documentaries categories, including four world premieres, seven international premieres, one European premiere and four French premieres.

Cécile Menoni executive director of the Festival, said: “The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, a pioneer in Europe, sets itself apart by merging the major genres of fiction, documentary and news. Thanks to the 12 countries represented by the 18 programs selected for the Golden Nymph Awards competition, the Festival is yet again a truly international event, with another eclectic edition packed with previews.”

Laurent Puons, CEO, added: “Once again this year, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival proves its ineluctability by honoring two great professionals, Morgan Freeman and Olivier Marchal. The principality is where the talent of international TV production converge.”