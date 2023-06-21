2023 Golden Nymph Awards Presented

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Golden Nymph Awards were presented to winners during the closing ceremony of the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival, with Le Colosse Aux Pieds d’Argile and The Seed winning two each.

In the fiction category, Le Colosse Aux Pieds d’Argile, produced by Make It Happen Studios and Shoot Again Productions for TF1, won for best film, while Ten Pound Poms from Eleven Film received the best series award. Best creation went to Odeon Fiction, Mia Film, Rein Film, ARD Degeto and NRK’s The Seed. Marie Reuther received the best actress award for her role in Chorus Girls, and Warren Brown took home the best actor prize for his part in Ten Pound Poms. The jury special prize went to Le Colosse Aux Pieds d’Argile.

The Seed also won the BetaSeries public prize.

The news and documentaries category saw France Télévisions’ Life on the Donbas Frontline win for best news program, while RAW’s The Man Who Played with Fire received the prize for best documentary. Nazanin, from 649 Media and Channel 4, was awarded the category’s jury special prize.

The Prince Rainier III special prize was given to Until the Last Drop, a Polish program from ORIENT FILM.

Russia, The Stolen Children of Ukraine, from France’s BFMTV, received the AMADE prize, while Oasis of Peace, from France’s StoryCircus, Premières Lignes and France Télévisions, took home the Monaco Red Cross prize.

Additionally, the Honorary Golden Nymph Award, the festival’s highest accolade bestowed upon a renowned professional for their contribution to the entertainment industry, was presented to Hollywood producer and writer Howard Gordon (The X-Files, 24, Homeland, Accused).

“The role of our festival has continued to evolve over the years and is now the preeminent event celebrating the content business in Europe,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. “Through our highly respected Golden Nymph Competition, we have been able to acknowledge and applaud the very best programming from around the world. The number and standard of entries we received has never been as high, and I would like to thank our preselection committees and every one of our distinguished jury members for all their hard work in selecting the winners for 2023. I am delighted to send my congratulations to all Laureates.”