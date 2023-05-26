Friday, May 26, 2023
Monte-Carlo Television Festival Expands Business Content Program

Jamie Stalcup


The 62nd edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will feature an expanded Business Content program, featuring panels spanning many current issues facing the international programming industry.

Delegates and attendees will be able to join the Business Content strand, as well as those who separately register for the festival’s exclusive Pass Pro, which gives participants access to a lineup of high-level professionals.

Also included with Pass Pro registration is Festival Connect, a unique networking tool that helps to facilitate exclusive meetings with leading industry figures.

The Business Content strand will take place in Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum from June 17 to 19.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said, “Our festival continues to be the leading European hub for creativity and talent. We are extremely pleased to have curated a welcoming and intimate setting for influential experts from across the international content business to meet and share conversations about the topics and trends that matter most.”











About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

