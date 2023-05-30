Study Spotlights Interest in Asian-Themed Content in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new study from Horowitz Research has highlighted the opportunities for streamers in the U.S. to tap into the interest in Asian-themed content.

The FOCUS Asian Volume 1: Subscriptions report discovered that 61 percent of viewers who watch Asian content do so at least occasionally, and 65 percent of Asian-language dominant/bilingual consumers say that Asian-language content is important to them.

Horowitz notes that Asian Americans have been at the forefront of streaming adoption; 81 percent of Asian viewers are streamers, and streaming makes up almost 6 out of every 10 hours of viewing time among Asians.

SVOD subs have remained steady in this demographic; 69 percent subscribe to at least one subscription service. And when choosing those services, access to original and international content is key among Asian viewers. The main niche Asian content services in the U.S. include ZEE5, Rakuten VIKI, OnDemandKorea and KoCawa.

Usage of free services is also on the rise, with nearly 68 percent using services like YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

“Clearly, there’s been an explosion in interest in Asian content—driven not only by Asian audiences but audiences in general,” notes Adriana Waterston, insights and strategy lead and executive VP for the Horowitz Research division of M/A/R/C Research. “As media companies continue to lean into the Asian content opportunity, we anticipate that this will lead to even more varied stories that represent the entirety of Asian experiences, cultures, and communities globally and in the U.S.”