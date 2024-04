ADVERTISEMENT

Total revenues at TelevisaUnivision grew by 7 percent in the first quarter, reaching $1.1 billion, driven by its direct-to-consumer streaming strategy globally and its linear networks in Mexico.

“2024 started strong with great revenue growth and continued progress across our most important strategic initiatives,” said CEO Wade Davis. “Our DTC business is performing extremely well and is on track to be profitable in a few short months. The U.S. and Mexico corridor, which is at the center of our massive global opportunity, continues to show remarkable strength with our Mexico business posting an exceptionally strong quarter, led by the advertising business. Although we are only one quarter into the year, 2024 is shaping up to be a historic year for us as our audience is likely to be the deciding factor in the upcoming U.S. elections and we expect that to drive commensurate political ad revenue. This, in combination with a profitable DTC business in the second half of the year and excellent execution across the rest of the business, will enable EBITDA growth and organic deleveraging—key to achieving our continued objectives of strengthening our balance sheet.”

In the U.S., revenues were flat at $740 million, with ad revenues at $399.4 million and subscription and licensing revenues of $326.4 million. In Mexico, ad revenues grew by 19 percent to $248.5 million, while subscription and licensing was up 34 percent to $146.9 million.