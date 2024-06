ADVERTISEMENT

Verizon and TelevisaUnivision have expanded their partnership to give Verizon myPlan and Home Internet customers access to ViX Premium for free for 12 months beginning June 20.

The 12 free months of ViX Premium amounts to over $80 in savings. Customers will gain access to over 17,000 hours of premium original series, movies and live sports, including a soccer portfolio that covers Liga MX, LigaMX Femenil and UEFA Champions League, in addition to the full library of Spanish-language content available on ViX.

This deal launches just in time for customers to experience all of TelevisaUnivision’s coverage of the biggest soccer tournaments of the summer, UEFA Euro 2024, which began June 14 and will see the championship games take place on July 14, and CONMEBOL Copa America 2024, starting June 20.

Verizon and ViX’s partnership will also extend to experiential activations for Verizon customers and employees, including exclusive access to tentpole events, talent meet and greets, ViX Originals screenings and other giveaways.

“We’re happy to expand our partnership with Verizon, expanding the reach of our industry-leading Spanish-language content,” said Adam Waltuch, executive VP of global distributions and partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “We share in their commitment to provide in-language content to consumers across the country, and this deal meets the needs of the growing Spanish-speaking audience.”

“Verizon is committed to keeping our customers connected to the people, places and passions that they love,” said Angie Klein, Senior Vice President, Growth Marketing & Content at Verizon. “ViX Premium provides the US Latino audience with an unprecedented portfolio of original and live Spanish-language content, and this partnership with TelevisaUnivision is a meaningful opportunity for Verizon to deliver the content and exclusive experiences our customers want.”