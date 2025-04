ADVERTISEMENT

CosmoBlue Media has acquired the Cineplex Store in Canada with plans to rebrand the platform as CosmoGO later this year.

Acquired from Cineplex Entertainment, the Cineplex Store delivers some 10,000 titles. CosmoBlue Media plans to scale the business, evolving it to offer content on TVOD, PPV, SVOD and AVOD bases. CosmoBlue Media will expand its theatrical offerings to exhibitors across Canada, with feature films, live concerts and sports showcases set to be made available in theaters and on the CosmoGO platform.

“We are excited to introduce CosmoBlue to Canadian audiences with the start of CosmoGO,” said Loni Farhi, co-founder and group president of CosmoBlue Media. “This represents a pivotal step in our mission to provide unparalleled entertainment experiences across multiple platforms. By integrating Cineplex Store’s rich catalog with our expertise in digital distribution, we’re set to redefine how audiences engage with premium content. Furthermore, this marks one of our major investments in Canada, reaffirming our commitment to this thriving market.”