UpStream Media, Passion Distribution’s digital content agency, has launched a production company focused on online content.

UpStream Studios’ first original show is the robot combat series MechMania, commissioned for UpStream Media’s SVOD platform Mech+. Dirtiest Home SOS, OMG Stories and Cops React are set to land on UpStream Media’s channels later in the year. The venture is also creating digital content to support existing shows and IP, including Worst Driver and The Football’s On.

“UpStream has built a network of channels generating more than 30 million views a month, so creating content to serve those audiences was the natural next step,” said Nick Rees, COO at UpStream Media. “With a background borne out of production and distribution, we’re excited to leverage our expertise to work with producers, creators and brands to craft impactful content that resonates with our global audiences.”

Joe Elliott, the head of UpStream Media, added, “Creating content was always the ultimate goal—building our network was just the foundation. UpStream Studios is about taking that next step, not just for us, but for the brands and partners who want to tap into our expertise and social network.”