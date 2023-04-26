Passion Distribution Introduces Digital Media Content Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Passion Distribution has launched UpStream Media, a subsidiary focused on the management of its FAST and YouTube channels and catering to the growing demand for direct-to-consumer content.

The launch follows the business surpassing 500 million hours of content viewed across its portfolio fo channels such as Naked Science, Origin, Filth and OMG Weddings. Existing channels feature iconic brands and programming such as Big Fat Gypsy Wedding and Traffic Cops, with plans to debut further channels soon, based around titles such as Find It, Fix It, Flog It.

“What started as a way of protecting and monetizing the content Passion Distribution represents has developed into a business in its own right, and we are now managing content specifically for AVOD and FAST very successfully,” said Nick Rees, chief operating officer. “As well as increasing the life cycle and value of traditional TV content, we will also be working with brands to produce original content for our highly engaged global audiences.”

Joe Elliott, Passion Distribution’s head of YouTube channels, added, “This step will allow greater clarity in future conversations as we push for further acquisitions, partnerships and representation opportunities. As a stand-alone business, UpStream can focus independently on its growth strategy and react quickly to the changing media landscape.”