Vinnie Malhotra Named President of Higher Ground Productions

Higher Ground, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s media company, has named Showtime Networks alum Vinnie Malhotra as president of Higher Ground Productions.

Malhotra will report to the former U.S. President and former First Lady and will lead the company’s film and TV division.

At Showtime Networks, Malhotra was executive VP and oversaw the development and production of the network’s slate of original unscripted and documentary programming, documentary theatrical releases and scripted programming about real events and real-life newsmakers. Previously, Malhotra served as senior VP for development and acquisitions at CNN Worldwide.

“Vinnie has decades of experience bringing bold and compelling stories to life with a consistent blend of creative vision and integrity,” said the Obamas. “We’re thrilled that Vinnie will be leading Higher Ground Productions as it continues to grow.”

“Like so many other Americans, I have long admired President and Mrs. Obama for their leadership, vision, and the many ways they have used their voices to champion creative and bold storytellers,” said Malhotra. “I’m beyond excited and honored to join them as well as Joe, Tonia, Dan and the rest of the talented Higher Ground team. I look forward to building upon their track record of creating thought-provoking and entertaining content.”

Additionally, Tonia Davis has been named head of motion pictures and will oversee the company’s expanding film development and production.