At its IAB NewFronts presentation, Samsung TV Plus unveiled new premium programming partnerships across sports, family fare and music.

Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics, also unveiled new AI tools for advertisers at its NewFronts event.

“At Samsung Ads, we leverage Samsung innovation to deliver superior experiences to customers and advertisers alike,” said Michael Scott, VP and head of ad sales and operations at Samsung Ads. “Our AI and data-driven advertising solutions will better help advertisers meet their objectives across the full marketing funnel, from achieving mass reach to bottom-of-funnel outcomes like customer acquisition. And, when combined with the number one reaching and most engaging FAST service based on time spent viewing, Samsung TV Plus, advertisers will have a direct connection to audiences who frequently return for quality content.”

Samsung TV Plus unveiled partnerships to bring a range of sports to its users, including alliances with MLB, PGA TOUR, AHL, Formula 1 and ONE Championship TV. Samsung TV Plus is also partnering with Warner Music and highlighted its recent deal with Mattel for three FAST channels.

“Since day one, creating a service that delivers the very best in entertainment for the entire family has been our focus, and with this newest suite of major league sports channels and first-to-FAST content from Mattel and the Warner Music Group, we’ve raised that bar to new heights,” said Salek Brodsky, senior VP and general manager of Samsung TV Plus. “This is not just the kind of programming that consumers love, but also the content that brands and advertisers are looking for at a scale, which only Samsung can deliver.”