Samsung TV Plus showcased its expanded Canadian lineup and solutions allowing advertisers to leverage AI to improve their campaigns at its inaugural Samsung Ads Canada Innovation Day 2024.

Samsung also used the event to tout new data on FAST takeup in Canada, noting that almost half of streamers use FAST channels. Moreover, 74 percent of consumers view the content on FAST as good or better than content on linear and streaming TV. Adoption is increasing, with 58 percent of viewers having used FAST for the first time in the last seven months. One in five FAST viewers watch five or more days a week, with more than 25 percent of total weekly viewing happening on FAST. Key genres are movies (53 percent), comedy (41 percent) and news (30 percent).

“For consumers, FAST is TV,” said Justin Fromm, head of insights at Samsung Ads. “As the seismic shift from linear to streaming continues to rise in Canada, FAST is becoming the new entertainment platform that gives viewers access to premium content—without subscription fees—when, how and where they want it. As more content becomes available, we anticipate FAST flourishing in the marketplace similarly to the U.S.”

Samsung TV Plus has beefed up its local slate in Canada, delivering an expanded suite from A+E Networks, 10 channels from Bell Media, local news with CBC News BC and CBC News Toronto and an expanded lineup of LGBTQ+ content. The FAST service is also expanding its sports lineup with services from the MLB and ONE Championship. Further, the service has launched Animation+, a new channel featuring fan-favorite content from premium YouTube creators, is aligned with Moonbug Entertainment for a Blippi-branded FAST linear channel.

“Samsung strives to deliver quality entertainment that resonates with consumers,” said Salek Brodsky, senior VP and general manager of Samsung TV Plus. “New content arriving on Samsung TV Plus in Canada includes fan-favorite reality TV shows, French-language channels, news and major sports leagues like MLB. Through our key strategic partnerships with Bell Media, A+E Networks and more, we continue to expand and deliver on our Samsung TV Plus offering with genres that consumers love.”

“Samsung’s innovative approach underpins better connected experiences for consumers and advertisers,” said Dave Pauk, director and head of sales at at Samsung Ads Canada. “Through our AI technology, data-driven advertising solutions and largest proprietary TV data set of over 6M Smart TVs in Canada, we are optimizing advertisers’ media campaigns to help expand reach, enhance personalization and boost performance. We are continuing to extend the ‘smart’ experience with even more efficient and powerful consumer touchpoints for advertisers with Samsung TV Plus, which continues to drive engagement and provide advertisers with direct access to audiences who crave quality content.”