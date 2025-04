ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus has entered an exclusive partnership with Combate Global to bring live television MMA events to FAST.

Samsung TV Plus has launched English and Spanish Combate Global channels, which will now serve as the exclusive FAST channel homes for live events produced by the Hispanic mixed martial arts sports franchise. This will begin with an event on April 24.

The two channels—Combate Global and Combate Global en Español—will also feature action from Combate Global’s library of over 130 live events.

“Combate Global is the most exciting version of MMA, and Samsung TV Plus is the most excited FAST channel platform,” said Campbell McLaren, CEO of Combate Global. “Together, we are a one-two knockout punch.”