CANAL+ has made changes to its management team in order to drive synergies across its global footprint, including naming Anna Marsh as chief content officer.

Maxime Saada, chairman of the management board and CEO of CANAL+, noted, “CANAL+ has grown considerably in recent years. In ten years, the group has doubled its number of subscribers, reaching nearly 27 million in more than 50 countries. This new organization should enable us to fully leverage the beneficial effects of CANAL+’s global footprint by strengthening the synergies between all its regions.”

Marsh, who is also deputy CEO of CANAL+ and CEO of STUDIOCANAL, becomes chief content officer, leading a global content strategy that takes into consideration the needs of each local market, fostering collaboration across teams and evaluating acquisition and co-pro activities. Jacques du Puy now oversees all global pay-TV activities, a remit that covers businesses in France, Poland, Central Europe (Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania), Africa and Asia. Amandine Ferré, CFO, is now in charge of all the financial functions of the group.