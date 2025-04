ADVERTISEMENT

Independent TV OS system operator Whale TV has clinched a deal with The Walt Disney Company to deliver seamless access to Disney+ on its smart TV sets.

On existing Whale TV devices, users will be able to add Disney+ from the app store, while newer models will have Disney+ on the home screen at startup. Eligible consumers who purchase a Whale TV-enabled television in Brazil and Panama will also be able to redeem a complimentary 12-month subscription to Disney+.

“Disney+ is one of the top global streaming services with a massive fandom and is requested a lot by our users,” said Lucas Huang, VP of content distribution at Whale TV. “We strive to offer the best of global and local services on our platform, so there is always something to watch for everyone.”