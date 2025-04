ADVERTISEMENT

As it marks the 30th anniversary of its popular Mnet channel, CJ ENM has unveiled a blueprint for expanding its global music business, including a slate of new K-pop content.

The Mnet music cable channel rolled out on March 1, 1995, and remains a key pillar in the company’s overall music segment. To expand this segment, CJ ENM will launch its own label this year. On the content front, new titles include World of Street Woman Fighter for female dance crews; Boys II Planet, a K-pop project intended to form two groups in different regions; KPopped, in collaboration with Apple TV+; the tentatively titled Band Project, to form a global band; and Unpretty Rapstar: Hip Hop Princess, a joint Korea-Japan project. Meanwhile, the company will also continue to scale Mnet Plus, which has 27 million subscribers, with original content like SUMBAKKOKJIL (Hide and Seek) and commerce.

“Through our triangle strategy of global multi-labels, global content and global platforms, we will showcase CJ ENM’s distinctive value to the global music industry,” said Harry H.K. Shin, head of music entertainment at CJ ENM.