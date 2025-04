ADVERTISEMENT

IMG will continue to work with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) in handling the U.S. and international media rights to the US Open.

IMG worked with USTA on its recent deal for ESPN to remain the home of the US Open in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean through 2037. The 2024 edition of the tennis tournament was seen by more than 175 million people in 200-plus territories across 60 channels.

“IMG has been an integral part of the US Open’s growth, ensuring that it reaches core fans and new audiences across the world through innovative local and regional media distribution partnerships,” said Kirsten Corio, chief commercial officer at USTA. “We are thrilled to extend the relationship with IMG to together bring the most spectacular sports and entertainment event to the world for many more years to come.”

Ed Mallaburn, senior VP of sports management at IMG, added, “The US Open has grown into one of the world’s most engaging and exciting sporting events, capturing the attention of audiences of all ages, spanning far beyond tennis and sports fans. The USTA continues to push the boundaries of what is possible on-site and on-screen, and we couldn’t be prouder to continue to support such a bold and innovative rights holder. The sport of tennis needs to leverage its unique assets in an ever-changing ecosystem, and this year’s revamped mixed doubles event is a perfect example of how the USTA is doing this.”