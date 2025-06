ADVERTISEMENT

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tournament this summer will be carried on Sport 24, available on airlines and cruise ships.

The agreement grants Sport 24 live rights for its channels globally. The tournament runs from July 2 to 27 in Switzerland. Sport 24 carried the 2022 edition and was home to the UEFA EURO 2024 competition.

Richard Wise, senior VP of content and channels at IMG, said: “This summer is set to be another fantastic season of sport on our channels, where passengers can enjoy world-class football, tennis and golf, among so much more. Football continues to rank among our most-watched competitions and we expect UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 will be no different as passengers around the world tune in to root for their favorite teams and players.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA’s director of marketing, commented: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with IMG as the home of the upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 across airlines and cruise ships around the world. Passengers will be offered an extensive and excellent coverage of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, with matches broadcast live on Sport 24’s channels.”

Sport 24 is owned, operated and licensed by IMG. It can be watched on Etihad Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Carnival Group, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Norwegian Cruise Line and Fred Olsen.